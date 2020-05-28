7 hotel spas in Bali you need to visit once international travel borders open

Here are the best hotels in Bali with outstanding spa services, according to Luxury Lifestyle Awards: Alaya Resort Ubud

Alya Resort Ubud, part of the developing hospitality scene of the village of Ubud, features 106 rooms, peaceful lagoon-shaped pools, magnetic rice terrace views, and fine dining experience.

The hotel’s DaLa Spa is an ideal way to enjoy the Balinese traditional healing and beauty practices in harmony with the surrounding environment. The sensory journey for the guests leads through 6 rooms, each of which carries the name of a certain exotic flower. The procedures represented in the DaLa Spa’s menu were designed to take the experience of the Balinese beauty and health rituals to the next level.

Alila Seminyak

On the west coast of Bali lies an architectural gem. Alila Seminyak is a luxury resort that offers some breathtaking views.

At Spa Alila at Alila Seminyak, only locally grown spices and essential oils with a wide range of fragrances are used. It's the little details that make it special, think cool mineral water in the glass, warm ambient lighting and always fresh fluffy towels.

Maya Sanur Resort & Spa

Maya Sanur is located on the beach in the cosy resort town of Sanur. The chic hotel combines the unique touch of the Balinese spirit with tropical finesse and state-of-the-art facilities. This relatively small hotel makes a natural part of the surrounding environment. The resort features spacious and tastefully designed rooms overlooking the lagoon-shaped pool.

The spa treatments at Maya Sanur Resort & Spa offer a wide selection of beauty procedures inspired by the healing properties of the island’s tropical serenity. The resort uses premium-quality natural products based on the cold-pressed soy. Six treatment rooms offer an exotic menu featuring traditional body massage, rejuvenating facials, and personalised beauty packages.

Six Senses Uluwatu Bali

Nestled on the cliff-top south-western tip of Bali, Six Senses Uluwatu shares magical views over the Indian Ocean and overlooks the famed Uluwatu Temple. There are 75 opulent cliff pool villas and 28 suites, and the resort is laced with environmentally friendly awareness and responsibility.

Six Senses Spa and Wellness offers 10 treatment rooms with Balinese-inspired treatments and signature therapies. They feature holistic, detox, and deep-tissue massages, sports massages, facials, Balinese Boreh Wrap. Royal Lulur, one of the ancient beauty rituals dating back to the 17th century, combines a massage with the Lulur body scrub, an application of cooling yoghurt, and a herbal bath.

The Sleep Upgrade program helps to improve the sleep quality with the help of sleep aids, moisture-wicking linens, humidifier, sound machine, and speciality pillows.

The Seminyak Beach Resort & Spa

Located in one of the most vibrant areas in Bali, The Seminyak Beach Resort and Spa has been setting the high standards for hospitality for the last three decades. The neighbourhood’s diverse culture and busy atmosphere combined with beautiful natural landscapes of the island create ideal scenery for the hotel’s guests to enjoy.

A comprehensive selection of spacious rooms, suites, and private villas let you choose the best accommodation for a peaceful and relaxing romantic getaway or family vacation. The stylishly designed Kahyangan Spa offers exclusive pampering services blending Balinese and Indonesian therapeutic traditions, distinctive philosophy for wellbeing, and special treatments.

InterContinental Bali Resort

The award-winning hotel occupies a vast territory of 14 hectares along the shores of Jimbaran Bay. InterContinental Bali Resort represents the traditional architecture of Bali mixed with modern convenience. There are 417 rooms, suites and private villas at the property.

Spa Uluwatu is an expansive spa complex offering a wide range of treatments that are rarely found elsewhere. Spa Uluwatu is separated into two sections for male and female, each featuring sauna, steam room, jetted tub, pool, showers, and locker rooms. In the centre of the complex is positioned an elegant relaxation area providing a sunken Jacuzzi, water fountains, sunbeds, and marble statues.

Double-Six Luxury Hotel Seminyak

Double-Six Luxury Hotel is a chic property featuring 146 suites.

The hotel's Acqua Perla Spa uses trained specialists to develop individual spa treatments for every guest including detox, revivify, sensorial hydro trail, Vichy revival, variety of massage, beauty care, traditional therapies, workout in the gym, and yoga practices.



