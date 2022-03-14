A taste of South Africa in India

New Delhi – In a bid to build aspiration for destination South Africa from their largest Indian source market Mumbai, South African Tourism brings the sights, sounds and tastes of South Africa alive in India. With performances by South African dance troupes, indigenous music and delectable food cooked by South African chefs at Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai, South Africa is all set to engage and delight audiences.

The two-day event that runs from 12pm to 8pm on 12th and 13th March 12 and 13, will also host culturally immersive activities like South African face painting, hair braiding, bead work and DIY graffiti walls in addition to Oculus – a virtual reality journey into the deep blue seas and mesmerising safari routes of South Africa. Venue: Palladium, Lower Parel

Date: March 12 and 13

Time: 12pm to 8pm To make this experience even more exhilarating, Chefs Abigail and Sipho from South Africa will showcase a delectable food experience that one can try their hands onto in a masterclass followed by food tasting at Foodhall, Khar – Linking Road on March 12 and 13.

They will present an only South African themed family meal known as Sunday Kos often made up of 7 colours, prevalent in most township homes and rural areas across the country. Venue: Foodhall, Bandra

Date: 12 & 13th March

Time: 11am to 2pm While there are many ways to immerse yourself in culture, one of the best ways to do this is through food.

