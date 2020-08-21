After months of being stuck abroad, Emirates will operate repatriation flights to 5 cities in India

There's good news for Indian citizens in the UAE and residents of the UAE. After months stuck in a foreign destination, Emirates will bring them home this month.

The airline will operate repatriation flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram from August 20 to 31, 2020.

The special flights will facilitate travel for Indian citizens in the UAE wishing to return home, and for residents of UAE currently in India to return to the UAE. All flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights. Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations.

Flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE, and whose final destination is the UAE. Emirates has also ramped up its passenger services to over 70 destinations across its network, by offering customers 60 weekly flight services to Pakistan.