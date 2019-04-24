Eighth and final 450-ton temporary steel spoke removed from wheel with last permanent spoke cables installed

Meraas recently confirmed that Ain Dubai will be completed in time for Expo 2020 Dubai celebrations. Standing at over 250 metres high, the structure will be over 200 percent taller than the first ever Ferris wheel. Meraas also confirmed that the eighth and final 450-ton temporary spoke has been successfully removed from the structure and the last of the permanent spoke cables has been installed, as progress on the project continues tirelessly.

This process marks the first time the modern observation structure has been one complete wheel since construction began. The eight temporary spokes and braces were originally installed to hold the rim segments in place during the construction of the visually-striking wheel.

Ain Dubai in Numbers:

· 5 ton: the weight of each permanent spoke cable that holds the wheel rim in place

· 1 football pitch: length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional football pitch

· 2,400: distance in kilometres of all the cable wires housed inside the spoke cables if they were joined end to end. That’s the same distance as Dubai to Cairo.

· 16 Airbus A380s: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim

· 167: height in metres of world’s second tallest observation wheel – the High Roller in Las Vegas, USA

· 126: length in meters of the legs that support the structure

· 135: height in metres of world’s third tallest observation wheel – the London Eye in London, United Kingdom

· 25: % more steel used in to construct Ain Dubai than iron was used on The Eiffel Tower

· 9,000: ton of steel used in the construction of Ain Dubai

When complete, Ain Dubai will be the tallest observation wheel in the world, standing more than 250 metres above the sophisticated Bluewaters island destination, looking out across Dubai’s glittering landscape.



