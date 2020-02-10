Airbnb revealed it has suspended bookings in Beijing until February 29 as death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China exceeded 900, Reuters reported.
The short-term home rental company said in an email statement: “In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and guidance from local authorities for the short-term rental industry during this public health emergency, bookings of all listings in Beijing with check-in from 7 February 2020 to 29 February 2020 have been suspended.”
The decision was only for Beijing, a spokesperson for Airbnb China said.
The spokesperson said the company will evaluate the situation and works to comply with guidance from local authorities.
The company on its website revealed that in accordance with guidance and recommendations from the World Health Organisation, the Chinese government, and other local and health authorities, they activated its extenuating circumstances policy.