Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February









Airbnb will suspend bookings in Beijing until February 29. Photo by zhang kaiyv from Pexels. Airbnb revealed it has suspended bookings in Beijing until February 29 as death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China exceeded 900, Reuters reported. The short-term home rental company said in an email statement: “In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and guidance from local authorities for the short-term rental industry during this public health emergency, bookings of all listings in Beijing with check-in from 7 February 2020 to 29 February 2020 have been suspended.” The decision was only for Beijing, a spokesperson for Airbnb China said. The spokesperson said the company will evaluate the situation and works to comply with guidance from local authorities. The company on its website revealed that in accordance with guidance and recommendations from the World Health Organisation, the Chinese government, and other local and health authorities, they activated its extenuating circumstances policy.

The aim is to offer impacted hosts and guests the option of a cancellation of their reservations without charges.

“As the situation evolves, we will be continuously evaluating and updating this policy, in line with official guidance. Airbnb is also working to support authorities who are responding to this global health emergency,” it revealed.

The company also advised all hosts and guests to please review local government’s travel guidance and health advisories related to this outbreak.

“In addition to global guidance from the WHO. We strongly urge our community to take the necessary precautions to protect yourself when traveling or hosting.

“We’re providing a list of resources for your convenience - please check with your relevant local authority if it’s not featured below. As the situation evolves, please regularly check the advisories relevant to you for updates.”



