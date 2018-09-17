The election of H.E. Mr. Al Baker to the prestigious post of Chairman of the Board of Governors is a clear recognition of the leading role that he plays in the aviation industry

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, recently hosted the Chair Committee meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), as part of his role as Chairman of the IATA Board of Governors. H.E. Mr. Al Baker was joined by fellow IATA Board of Governors members, as well as several other key industry representatives at the meeting, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel, Doha.

H.E. Mr. Al Baker said: “This week’s meeting was an invaluable opportunity for IATA members to come together to discuss a number of key issues of importance currently facing the global airline industry. It is an incredible privilege to be in a position to work alongside such a respected and influential group of individuals, as well as help to lead discussion around the existing challenges and future direction of the industry I love.”

Under his leadership, Qatar Airways has become one of the world’s most highly-respected airlines, competing on a scale very few airlines achieve. Passengers have recognised the airline’s commitment to the values of safety, security, innovation and quality of service by awarding it the Skytrax Airline of the Year 2017, the fourth time it has received this award.

IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic.



