Airline locks passengers in aerobridge for an hour in chaotic video posted by travel blogger

Social media users have reacted in horror after a vlogger posted his traumatic experience before boarding a SpiceJet flight at Delhi International Airport on January 10, 2023. The passengers were scheduled to travel from India’s capital, New Delhi to Bangalore with the carrier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soumil Agarwal | Travel (@soumilvlogs) In the video that has since gone viral on Instagram, digital creator Soumil Agarwal records first-hand the chaos that ensued after he and other passengers of the Indian domestic airline were allegedly locked in the aerobridge at the airport. According to Agarwal, the airline allowed them to cross the boarding gate, however, it didn’t allow them to proceed into the plane. “I understand that sometime flight gets delayed. But making the passengers cross the Boarding gate, then closing the flight gates and not letting your passengers go beyond any of these 2 ways, and locking them up in the middle is not cool,” said Agarwal.

He revealed that when a passenger requested to be let out to rest in the lounge waiting area, their requests were denied and the staff disappeared. He said they were denied water, and were asked to wait for water on the flight. “And when people asked them on how much tentative time would it take for that - they had no answer. Who treats their customers like this?” Agarwal asked. One user, @ajju_oye, responded: “If a flight gets delayed for more than 2 hours the airline will pay for the flight and the double amount of the basic fare up to 10k whichever is lower. So they tried to act oversmart and started boarding after an hour. That’s awful!”

