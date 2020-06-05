Airline shuts down after travellers don't abide by Covid-19 guidelines

As airlines across the globe attempt to restart travel in the wake of coronavirus slowdowns, not all things are going according to plan.

In Jakarta, Indonesia, Lion Air announced that all domestic and international flight operations would be suspended temporarily from June 5. The move was made, in part, because travellers not following the requirements of the country's Covid-19 health protocols, according to the airline's website.

In a statement, the airline said the "decision was based on considerations from an evaluation of previous flight operations, that many prospective passengers were unable to carry out air travel because they did not complete the required documents and conditions" necessary during the country's pandemic alert period.

Passengers who have already purchased tickets will be able to receive a full refund or change their ticket without fees when travel resumes, but for now, the airline's stated goal is to prioritize the "physical and mental health conditions of all employees."

Last month, Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo issued a ban on mudik, the annual exodus of millions of travellers from the country's cities at the end of the Ramadan fasting month, according to reporting from the Jakarta Globe. The Transportation Ministry allowed for business-related travel and family emergencies, as long as travellers could show proof they were free of the coronavirus, but few met the requirements.