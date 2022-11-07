Asia back on the map as Silversea Cruises returns to the region

Travellers will be excited to learn that after a long hiatus, since March 2020, Silversea will once again cruise to destinations in Asia such as Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Vietnam aboard four ultra-luxury ships. Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, announced its highly anticipated return to Asia, with four ships, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, and Silver Muse.

Story continues below Advertisement

These cruiselines are set to sail in the region between December 2022 and May 2023. According to Silversea, the intimate, 596-guest Silver Muse will become the cruise line’s first ship to sail to Asia since March 2020 when she departs Singapore on December 2, 2022. Silversea’s season will include calls in Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Vietnam, among others, combining opportunities for deep travel to both iconic cities and lesser-visited destinations.

Silversea Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, Barbara Muckerman, said, “Asia has long constituted an important sailing region for Silversea Cruises and our guests are eager to return to this enriching, rewarding continent with us. She said the destinations include, “Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and more—with convenient departures, many overnight calls, and late departures maximising guests’ opportunities to experience the soul of each—our upcoming Asia season represents one of the final pillars in our global return to service.” She said that guests will be immersed into Asia’s varying cultures and landscapes, discovering the continent’s most enriching experiences, and engaging with local communities.

Story continues below Advertisement