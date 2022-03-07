Bali welcomes first foreign tourists after Covid-19 quarantine rule lifted

Kuta, Indonesia - Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Monday welcomed its first foreign tourists under relaxed coronavirus rules that no longer require arrivals to quarantine, part of a broader easing of curbs in the Southeast Asian country after infections declined.

Known for its surfing, temples, waterfalls and nightlife, Bali drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019, the year before Covid-19 struck. But only a trickle of visitors have returned since Bali started opening up to foreign tourists last October, discouraged by the need to quarantine and other rules.

Under a pilot programme, fully vaccinated tourists now can skip a mandatory three-day quarantine, though they need to remain on the island for four days.

"I think it's good for the island," said Jesse Rayman, 22, a Dutch tourist arriving at Bali's airport on Monday. "I hope everyone is able to travel safely in the future, and coronavirus wouldn't be much an issue anymore."