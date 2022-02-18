Cambodia to open new visiting circuit at Neak Pean temple in famed Angkor complex

PHNOM PENH - Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) is introducing a new visiting circuit at Neak Pean (the entwined serpents) temple, one of the famed temples in the complex of the Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province, said an ANA's news release on Friday. Built in the second half of the 12th century, Neak Pean is a small temple that stands on an artificial island in the middle of the North Baray (reservoir).

"The new visiting circuit at Neak Pean temple is designed to enhance the value of the temple as a work of King Jayavarman VII, located in the middle of North Baray, and to provide visitors with a safe, comfortable and new visiting experience," Seng Sotheara, deputy director of the Angkor Tourism Development Department, said.

The new visiting circuit will be divided into three categories, including visiting inside and outside the temple, as well as a boat tour, he said. Touring in the temple, tourists can visit all four corners of the temple in the shape of a cross, and capture the temple's beautiful pictures, Sotheara said, adding that sightseeing outside the temple, they can explore the structure of the island with the temple in the centre, as well as natural scenery and animals that are present there.

For a boat tour, it will help improve the livelihood of the people in the Angkor park, he said, adding that at this point, the eastern and western ports of Neak Pean will be reopened, and tourists can begin their visit by boat. The 401-square km Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 1992, is the kingdom's most popular tourist destination.