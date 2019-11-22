We don't know whether to applaud or be disgusted in Rajan Mahbubani's actions. In fact, we'll admit that we're a little in awe after hearing how he managed to con airport staff with the ultimate hack.
Taking a page out of Frank Abagnale's book, Mahbubani managed to con his way into getting preferential treatment.
For those who don't know, Abagnale is the guy who the book "Catch Me If You Can" is based. The bio was turned into a movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio a few years later.
According to CNN, 48-year-old Mahbubani allegedly donned the uniform of a Lufthansa pilot in order to fool airport workers into letting him bypass security lines and get seat upgrades.
He managed to get away with it until earlier this week when he was arrested at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.