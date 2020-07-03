Changi Airport to offer travellers contactless safe experience

Singapore's Changi Airport has started deploying proximity sensors and other devices to provide passengers with contactless and safe experience, in preparation for the gradual resumption of air travel. At Changi's automated kiosks, new proximity sensors are being installed progressively so that travellers do not need to touch the electronic screens when they check in or drop off their bags, the airport said in a statement on Wednesday. Used for the first time in any airport, infrared sensors will enable passengers to select options and key in their travel details by pointing their finger close to the screen without touching it, reports Xinhua news agency. For those who need to check in at counters staffed by customer service agents, acrylic screens will provide a safe barrier between passengers and staff. Moreover, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has upgraded the automated immigration lanes at Changi Airport with a new biometric system that uses face and iris recognition technology as the primary means for identity verification, replacing traditional fingerprint scanning.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) is also using new technology to clean and disinfect the airport.

Autonomous cleaning robots in the terminals have been upgraded with a nozzle that sprays a light disinfecting mist for added protection on carpets and floors during cleaning.

CAG is also testing the use of ultraviolet-C (UV-C) LEDs to disinfect the handrails of escalators safely. They are also testing the use of contactless infrared technology for passenger lifts, where travellers just need to hover their finger over the lift button to activate it.

Tan Lye Teck, Changi Airport Group's Executive Vice President for Airport Management said, the improvements demonstrated CAG's continuous commitment to passenger health and a positive airport experience.

CAG will work with other aviation partners to instil a high sense of confidence among travellers going through Changi Airport when air travel eventually resumes.

Under the impact of Covid-19, the airport has temporarily suspended services of two of its four terminals.

IANS