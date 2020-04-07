China tourists sites open for business, but are there quota restrictions for tourists?

Chinese tourists, eager to get out of the house after months being stuck indoors, flocked to many attractions over the weekend. But, it seems that many did not maintain social distancing space as they queued to get into some of the country’s famed attractions. Large numbers of people flocked to popular tourists sites and major cities across China over the country's holiday weekend, despite warnings from health authorities that the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic remains far from over. — Dr Aamir Khan (@DrAamirKhan17) April 7, 2020

CNN Travel reported that Bund waterfront in Shangai was filled with tourists over the weekend.

It reported that some people made reservations to their favourite restaurants due to the demand.

South China Morning Post revealed that as the country eased travel restrictions, thousands of travellers flocked to Huangshan mountain park in Anhui province over the weekend. The images posted on social media show travellers near each other with their masks on.

The famous site did take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The tourists had their body temperature checked before they were allowed to enter and had to showcase their health status on an app.

People are packed at Huangshan (Yellow Mountain), a jagged range of more than 70 knifelike peaks in eastern China’s Anhui province, after quarantine ban lifted in most parts of China #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/SiVunZJys5 — Keith Zhai (@QiZHAI) April 5, 2020

Benjamin Cowling, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Hong Kong University, told South China Morning Post: “I think China is keeping a close eye on Covid-19 detections and may need to tune the social distancing measures that are needed to keep Covid-19 contained. For now, it may be OK to relax some measures, but those measures should be tightened if case numbers pick up.”

The Badaling section of the Great Wall of China reopened to visitors last month.

Tourists will have to book appointments and buy tickets to the wall before their arrival. Along with ID cards, visitors to the Badaling Great Wall will have to present a "health code" ensuring they're healthy and will have to have their temperature taken before being allowed to enter.

Visitors to the Great Wall have also been asked to practice social distancing, staying at least one meter (or a little over three feet) away from other travellers and wearing masks to cover their faces while on tours.

The Daily Mail reported that West Lake, Terra Cotta Army and Potala Palace have also begun operations.