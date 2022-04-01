Chinese mythology-themed park starts construction in Wuhan

The first of its kind in the country, the park, with a total investment of 150-million yuan (about R345m), is expected to complete construction in September and launch shows starting from October.

Wuhan - The construction of a theme park featuring ancient Chinese mythology has begun in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

The park will cover a planned area of 5 600m² in its first construction phase and will have a theatre and an exhibition hall.

It is themed on the ancient literature Shan Hai Jing (Classic of Mountains and Seas).

Shan Hai Jing, which dates back 2 200 years, gives a cultural and geographical account of China before the Qin Dynasty. It features geography, folklore, and a wealth of legends and fairy tales, and is often regarded as a primary source of Chinese mythology.