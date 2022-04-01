Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Chinese mythology-themed park starts construction in Wuhan

A woman takes pictures of duck lanterns wearing costumes at Donghu lake ahead of the Lantern Festival, in Wuhan. The construction of a theme park featuring ancient Chinese mythology has kicked off construction in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Picture: Reuters

Published 2h ago

Wuhan - The construction of a theme park featuring ancient Chinese mythology has begun in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

The first of its kind in the country, the park, with a total investment of 150-million yuan (about R345m), is expected to complete construction in September and launch shows starting from October.

The park will cover a planned area of 5 600m² in its first construction phase and will have a theatre and an exhibition hall.

It is themed on the ancient literature Shan Hai Jing (Classic of Mountains and Seas).

Shan Hai Jing, which dates back 2 200 years, gives a cultural and geographical account of China before the Qin Dynasty. It features geography, folklore, and a wealth of legends and fairy tales, and is often regarded as a primary source of Chinese mythology.

Tales including those of Nu Wa, mother goddess of Chinese mythology, will be adapted into shows through the use of advanced digital technologies.

Staff members will dress up as mythical characters and parade through the park, creating a fantasy world for the audience.

The theme park is expected to become Wuhan’ new landmark, boosting the city’s tourism growth, with about 350 000 visitors annually after it officially opens to the public.

