Tui cruise customers claim the company refuse to change or refund their cruises to the Far East, alleging that they are forced to holiday in 'Coronavirus Land'
Coronavirus had caused uncertainty for travellers with many cancelling their trip in the process.
However, according to the Daily Mail, those who board Tui's Marella Cruises trip to countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore will not receive a refund or have their cruise changed to a later date.
Should they cancel, their money will be forfeited. Some passengers hoped the company sent them “on a cruise in the opposite direction”.
Their concern is that some ports won't be opened due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company refuted the allegations claiming that ports will be opened to welcome visiting ships and the cruise will “sail as planned”.