Cruise passengers forced to holiday in 'Coronavirus Land'









Tui cruise customers claim the company refuse to change or refund their cruises to the Far East. Picture: Tui website. Tui cruise customers claim the company refuse to change or refund their cruises to the Far East, alleging that they are forced to holiday in 'Coronavirus Land' Coronavirus had caused uncertainty for travellers with many cancelling their trip in the process. However, according to the Daily Mail, those who board Tui's Marella Cruises trip to countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore will not receive a refund or have their cruise changed to a later date. Should they cancel, their money will be forfeited. Some passengers hoped the company sent them “on a cruise in the opposite direction”. Their concern is that some ports won't be opened due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company refuted the allegations claiming that ports will be opened to welcome visiting ships and the cruise will “sail as planned”.

A customer took to Twitter to air his grievances. Trevor Hoyle tweeted: “Tui & Iglu have finally told us to go on the Cruise to Coronavirus land, after 2 weeks of “we will do all we can for you” now it’s go or lose all your money. We asked for a cruise, any cruise in the opposite direction, but after a daily tweet, “we are doing all we can for you” (sic).

Hoyle said Tui & Iglu refused cooperation.

“Tui & Iglu still refuse any cooperation, the cruise is going to Coronavirus land & we don’t want to. “Promise to get back to him soon”. Yes still waiting. “With you all the way” is one of their slogans. This is customer care is it,” he tweeted. (sic)

A Tui UK spokesperson told the publication: “ The safety and well-being of customers and crew is always our highest priority. We would like to reassure customers due to embark Colours of the Far East that we have no reported cases of Covoid 19 (coronavirus) on board.

“As a precautionary measure, we have implemented increased sanitation and hygiene levels, and to help us ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew, Marella Cruises will deny boarding at vessel check-in to anyone who is unable to complete the screening.

“Our policy is in line with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and other cruise lines and normal terms and conditions apply.”

Source: Daily Mail