Travelling the length of India in, as the name suggests, rickshaws, the Rickshaw Run covers nearly 3000km. Picture: theadventurists/instagram
India's size and diversity are also its downfall for those who only have  two weeks off work, but want to experience all India has to offer. The  Adventurists believe they have the answer…the Rickshaw Run.

Travelling the length of India in, as the name suggests, rickshaws, the Rickshaw  Run covers nearly 3000km of India’s west coast, starting in Cochin and finishing in  Jaisalmer in January and vice versa in April. 

There is no set route for entrants, with the only two obligatory rules being to "get off the tourist trail" and " experience the real India". It is hard for participants not to oblige, given driving in  rickshaws means sticking to major roads isn’t advisable and breakdowns in  random places way off the beaten track are inevitable.

Using rickshaws for the run isn’t just because they’re fun to drive, although that  definitely helps. Travelling such massive distances in a car or on a bus often  means the world would passes by in a blur, but do it in a rickshaw and you find  yourself immersed in a different world. 

The traditional vehicles are remarkably  well received by the locals and the lack of windows mean you are properly  absorbed in every situation you encounter, whether you like it or not.

There are huge parties at the start and the finish line, but apart from that, during  the actual journey, you’re on your own, which is all part of The Adventurists  ethos…”planning your own route gives you the freedom to go at your own pace  and take in the sites that interest you. Want to look for tigers, rhinos and  elephants in the nature reserves? Go for it. Want to check out hilltop temples and  hidden yoga retreats? Why not? Prefer to do a local homestay and cook with a local family? Good call. The  rickshaw is the perfect tool to take you to your definition of adventure.”

There is some pointers and advice given before you set off, to ensure you at least  know how to use a rickshaw and do some basic mechanics.

Adding extra colour to the Run is the fact that all of the 85 rickshaws, which carry up to three people, are " pimped up"; with teams given the opportunity to create their own designs back home, before local artists in  India bring the rickshaws to life with said designs.

The stories that come back from the runs are even more colourful, with tales of glorious sunsets over the  Ganges, enjoying traditional festivals and spending lazy afternoons teaching local children to play golf, mixed  in with more unusual tales of racing around go-cart tracks, over sexed cows and the gentleman bonding with  locals over moustaches.

The feel-good factor is boosted further by the fact participating teams have raised over £2 500 000 for charity  since the Rickshaw Run’s launch in 2006; truly topping off what, for many, is the adventure of a lifetime.

The Rickshaw Run has three planned editions in 2020, one in January, one in April and another in August. 

For more details visit https://www.theadventurists.com/adventures/rickshaw-run, where you can also find out about Rickshaw Runs in the Himalayas and Sri Lanka.