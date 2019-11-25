Experience India from the back of a rickshaw
Ever been chased by a massive sandstorm in India while driving a tiny open sided rickshaw with a top speed of ‘oh shit definitely not enough’? . No? Then jump on our £150 discount for the Rickshaw Run April 2020 and you could be in with a chance of being swallowed by flying sand like Tommy and his mates. . This is an early entry to our #RickshawRun photo competition (there’s £1,750 of adventure vouchers up for grabs for the winner.) - head to theadventurists.com/news for all the details. . This shot was taken by @tommynicholls - we applaud you for stopping to capture the moment with that bad boy rolling towards you and your three-wheeled lawnmower. . Tommy is a quadruple @theadventurists veteran so we’ll be posting more from his adventures. He’s already done: . Rickshaw Run April 2015 . Monkey Run Peru September 2017 . Monkey Run Romania Pioneers Edition . And he just got back from the Rickshaw Run Himalaya September 2019 . Excellent service record Sir and a fine contribution to the fight to make the world less boring. . #MongolRally next? . #adventurist #theadventurists #adventuristsveterans #adventuretravel #sandstorm #chasedbyasandstorm #rickshawrunindia #instatravel #instaadventure #india #indiaadventure #incredibleindia #rickshawadventure #overland #adventure #adventurerally
‘Not all those who wander are lost’ . ‘A journey is measured in friends rather than miles’ . ‘The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever’ . Someone commented on this inspirational post by three man #MongolRally2019 team @all_aussie_adventurers asking who the 4th person is… . “The first person we could find who agreed to hold hands with us 😆” . Mongol Rally Instagram heroes at work. . #liveyourbestlife #holdhandsforadventure #travelinspo #tripofalifetime #thejourneyneverends #sunsetsofmysoul #bestfriendstraveltogether #travelinspiration #inspirationaltravelquotes #instatravel #travelfun #theadventurists #mongolrally #cappadocia #turkey #terriblehashtags
