Fake flights: Are you ready to take a flight to nowhere?

Fake flights are a thing, and there’s no quarantine necessary. Many Taiwanese airlines that have limited their flying due to the pandemic have created “flights to nowhere” to offer travellers the opportunity to enjoy the feeling of being at an airport, boarding a plane and embarking on a journey even if it means they won’t be landing at a new destination.

In July, IOL Travel reported that Taipei Songshan Airport in Taiwan created a “ flight to nowhere” for wanderlust travellers.

Passengers followed the mandatory airport-proceedings, including check-in and undergoing the necessary safety check required for flying during Covid-19.

Deputy Chief of Songshan Airport Wang Chih-ching said at the time that the initiative is for people who have never flown abroad from Songshan Airport, or those who desperately want to fly somewhere.

The initiative sparked other airlines to follow suit. Forbes reported that Taiwanese airline Eva Air offered a Hello Kitty-themed flight for travellers who could not travel abroad.As Taiwan’s borders are restricted at the moment, the hour-long trip took off at the airport to take a scenic flight over Taiwan's northeast coast and Ryukyu Islands.