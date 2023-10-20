Famous Cambodian elephant dies after 9 years in retirement

Sambo, a beloved and iconic Asian elephant of Phnom Penh passed away at the age of 63 after nine years of retirement, the Elephant Valley Project (EVP) said in a news release on Thursday night. Sambo had given rides to tourists at the Wat Phnom historical site in the capital since 1980 until 2012 when she could not work due to a combination of a foot infection and complaints that she caused traffic jams.

"Today we have some very sad news to share. Our beautiful sweet Sambo has passed away during the night," the EVP said in the news release. "After a long battle with a tooth infection, her health deteriorated over the last month. At 63 years old, she had an amazing nine years of retirement at EVP." Cambodia is home to approximately 400 wild Asian elephants, which live mostly in the Cardamom Mountains and in the provinces of Mondulkiri and Ratanakiri, according to conservationists.

Sambo was one of about 70 domesticated elephants in the southeast Asian country.