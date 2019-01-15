When it comes to blending modern and traditional, few cities anywhere in the world are can compete with Tokyo. Japan's capital, and the world's most populous metropolis, Tokyo is a city that's easy to fall in love with. It's rich in arts and culture, and its cuisine is known to be innovative, stylish and, most importantly, delicious. Here are five reasons to visit Tokyo:

By many accounts, this is the world's busiest intersection. Often described as Tokyo's Times, Shibuya Crossing is made up of numerous crosswalks that send people in all directions. This is as authentic a modern Tokyo experience as there is.





One of the city's most luxurious and state-of-the-art hotels, Conrad Tokyo is a spectacular tall hotel boasting some of the best views around. One of the most popular hotels for international travellers, the rates here are a little steep. But, if you've got some spare change and willing to break the bank, there's few better places to be.





A UNESCO World Heritage-listed, Mt. Fuji is an active volcano about an hour away from the Tokyo city center. It's also Japan's tallest peak and one of the country's three sacred mountains. This is the best time t visit for great views as visibility is known to be best during Japan's winter.











