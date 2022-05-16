Follow our guide of the 8 best things to do in Bali

Also known as the Land of the Gods, Bali is one of the most stunning travel destinations in the world, and therefore it is on almost everyone’s travel bucket list. Bali appeals through its absolute natural beauty of looming volcanoes and lush terraced rice fields that exude peacefulness.

Temples, caves, waterfalls, museums, and markets are among the many other attractions in Bali, and if you appreciate history and culture, you may spend hours studying local legends and Balinese traditions in locations like Ubud. If you are someone who enjoys adventure activities, then you will not be disappointed with your trip. Expect a full range of water activities, muck and wreck diving, and a chance to fly through the jungle canopy like Tarzan.

Whatever you wish to do, you will probably find it in Bali. You could spend a month in Bali and still only experience a fraction of the sites. The most difficult part about a trip to Bali is deciding where to go first and what to see. Relax at some of the finest beaches in Bali

The top beaches in Bali also offer spectacular sunset beverages, world-class surfing, some crazy water sports adventures, and world-class beach clubs. So bring your sunscreen, a sarong, and a playlist of your music because you will want to tick Bali’s best beaches off your bucket list. Surfing in Kuta The beach is located across from a sand bar, which means it has rolling surf with no sharp reefs, and you can hire a board and sign up for a surf class or rent a body board if you prefer something less strenuous. Locals and travellers alike gather to watch the sunset, and you may relax on the sand with a refreshing drink while taking in the view.

Waterfalls A trip to one of Bali's best waterfalls, which you can either jump off, swim beneath, or simply watch from afar, is undoubtedly a must for your island hit-list. The Sekumpul waterfall is a hidden gem, isolated from all other tourist attractions. A 40-minute walk down to the base of the waterfall shows an enormous powerful fall with a rainbow appearing at the base when the sun shines.

See some traditional healer Visiting a traditional healer is one of the reasons why many people choose to visit Bali. For many years, the ancient ritual of traditional Balinese healing has been used to cure all sorts of ailments, using divine energy, herbal remedies, and massages to balance the mind and spirit. Do not reject it until you have tried it. Bali's top local healers truly are miracle workers.

Explore the island on a scooter The quickest option to move around Bali is, without a doubt, via a scooter, which you can rent from practically any location on the island. The pricing is reasonable for daily, weekly, and monthly rentals. Simply make sure to wear your helmet and do not try it unless you have ridden a scooter before.

Balinese Massages A Balinese massage is a must-do on every trip to Bali. Why? Cause the traditional techniques used by the Balinese therapists are the deepest, most ahh-inducing you will ever experience. Long strokes, firm pressure, skilful stretching, and the most aromatic essential oils are used for an hour of happiness at a very affordable price. If you would like to go local, then you can find a Balinese massage almost at all of Bali’s best budget spas.

Yoga with a view There are a lot of yoga studios in Bali, but the people's favourite studios are the ones with a great view. After all, there is nothing like a lush jungle vista or an open-air studio overlooking a rice field to truly relax. Hike to the top of Mount Batur