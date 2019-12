Gordon Ramsay and family soak up the sun in Maldives









The father of five even suggested they were ready for a role in 'Baywatch'. Picture: gordongram/Instagram He was keen to display a physique that has survived the test of Christmas – and even more keen to show off his baby son. So chef Gordon Ramsay posed in matching red shorts with eight-month-old Oscar and his other son Jack, 19, during the family’s festive break in the Maldives. The father of five even suggested they were ready for a role in 'Baywatch'. He posted the photo on Instagram telling Baywatch stars Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson to "watch out".

Johnson replied: "Baywatch 2.0! Little man already ready for the slow-mo run down the beach. *cue the music."

In the photo, which Gordon had posted on Instagram, incredibly cute Oscar was supported by his dad and brother as he modelled his little shorts.

Next to him Gordon and Jack proved that hard work in the gym pays off, with both men displaying a perfectly toned six-pack.

On Christmas Day, the TV chef seemed in high spirits as he posed with his five children and his Tana, 45, during their holiday.

The couple, who welcomed baby Oscar in April this year, were dressed in matching navy pyjama sets featuring skiing snowmen and snowflakes.

They stood with Jack, Matilda, 17, and Megan, 21, while Holly, 19, knelt down and cradled Oscar in her arms.

Gordon captioned the post: "Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and have a great and busy 2020 lots of love from all the Ramsay's."

Oscar seemed to be so tired from all the festive celebrations he couldn't be roused for the family photograph, fast asleep in his big sister's arms.

Ramsay, 53, and wife Tanya, 45, announced the arrival of Oscar in April via Instagram.

Daily Mail