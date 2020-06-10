Here's the hefty Covid-19 bill Cambodia is asking tourists to pay

If you are planning to travel to Cambodia, there's something you need to know.

Cambodia's government will bill foreigners entering the country for Covid-19 related costs, a letter released on Tuesday by the country's Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

The costs include a $5 travel fee (R83) from the airport to a waiting centre for lab test results, $100 (R1659) for a Covid-19 test and $30 (R498) for accommodation at a hotel or waiting centre while awaiting results.

The letter also listed a charge of $30 (R498) for meals, $15 (R249) for laundry and cleaning, a $6 fee (R99) for an on-call nurse and a $3 (R50) one for security.

Should a traveller test positive, they, along with all arrivals in their group, will be quarantined for 14 days, with each individual potentially required to pay for one to four additional tests.