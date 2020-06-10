Here's the hefty Covid-19 bill Cambodia is asking tourists to pay
If you are planning to travel to Cambodia, there's something you need to know.
Cambodia's government will bill foreigners entering the country for Covid-19 related costs, a letter released on Tuesday by the country's Ministry of Economy and Finance said.
The costs include a $5 travel fee (R83) from the airport to a waiting centre for lab test results, $100 (R1659) for a Covid-19 test and $30 (R498) for accommodation at a hotel or waiting centre while awaiting results.
The letter also listed a charge of $30 (R498) for meals, $15 (R249) for laundry and cleaning, a $6 fee (R99) for an on-call nurse and a $3 (R50) one for security.
Should a traveller test positive, they, along with all arrivals in their group, will be quarantined for 14 days, with each individual potentially required to pay for one to four additional tests.
Infected travellers could face a hefty bill including $30 (R498) for a hospital room, $150 (R2488) for medical treatment and $30 (R498)for meals, all per diem.
Different hospitals may charge additional fees, the ministry added in the letter.
The ministry also listed the fee for cremation services in case of death at $1 500.
Cambodia has so far recorded 126 cases of Covid-19, but only two remain active.
The country's tourism sector, which accounts for around 20 percent of gross domestic product, has been shattered by the coronavirus pandemic. Arrivals at its three international airports plunged 98 percent in May year-on-year. Chances are the country will try to recoup costs hefty Covid-19 bills coming tourists' way.
DPA