Holiday rush sparks chaos and anger at India's busiest airport

The holiday rush has crippled India's busiest airport in Delhi, with irate passengers complaining on social media about missed flights and serpentine pre-boarding lines. Pictures posted on social media showed overcrowding at Delhi International Airport, with passengers grumbling about long waits for security check and mismanagement by airport staff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chandola (@desigirltraveller) Reached the airport at 6am for an 8am flight. Just about made it!! Insane crowd. It’s like a Kumbh ka mela. Thought I’d find some lost sibling too.#T3 #delhiairport — Neeti Palta (@neetipalta) December 3, 2022 The government has even stepped in to help ease the congestion, with India's civil aviation ministry saying, on December 10, that it's working with airlines to reduce flight departures to 14 during peak hours. It didn't disclose data for normal traffic. About 2 827 domestic and 471 international flights took off on Sunday. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also visited one of the terminals on Monday, December 12.

Additionally, the Delhi airport is adding baggage screening systems at security check and increasing traffic marshals to avoid vehicles clogging the departure. The global aviation industry has been broadly caught under-prepared and understaffed for the rebound in travel demand following the easing of Covid-linked travel restrictions. While most carriers have been rushing to increase capacity, some have been too slow to restore some of their scrapped services.

India has kicked off a project to build a second airport to service the national capital region of Delhi. The present facility is running out of parking and landing slots after the emergence of a raft budget carriers, which have made air travel more affordable to a rising middle class. The planned Noida International airport, being built by Zurich Airport International AG, will accommodate 70 million passengers annually. Its first terminal will have an annual capacity of 30 million passengers and is set to be developed by 2024.

