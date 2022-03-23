Hong Kong hopes to ‘resolve’ coronavirus flight-ban rule as frustration grows

Hong Kong is looking to amend its coronavirus travel restrictions that have largely sealed off the international business and tourism hub for two years, to the growing anger of residents and businesses, the city leader said on Wednesday. Many residents have not been able to return to the city because of a shortage of mandatory quarantine hotels and city leader Carrie Lam has indicated that more space would be provided.

But an equally pressing issue for many has been a rule that bans an airline from flying to the city for 14 days if it carries several people who test positive for Covid-19 upon arrival.

The city's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, said on Tuesday it would only operate one flight every two weeks from popular destinations including the US and Britain because of the rule, compounding a feeling of isolation that many frustrated residents feel. Lam, asked what the government might do about the rule and if there was any chance it could be scrapped, said: “I can only say that we know the problem and we are looking at how we could resolve this without compromising our border control measures.” A ban on flights from nine countries - Canada, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Britain, the US, France, Australia and the Philippines, will be lifted on April 1 but it is not clear if airlines will face the two-week ban if they bring in infected people.

