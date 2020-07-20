Hong Kong issues new travel restrictions, makes masks mandatory

Hong Kong on Monday made the wearing of masks mandatory in all indoor public places and on public transport, after the territory confirmed a record increase in new coronavirus infections. Hong Kong on Monday reported 73 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1 959. On Sunday, authorities confirmed 108 new cases, a record daily increase since the onset of the pandemic. The territory has recorded 12 virus-related deaths. Authorities are carrying out mass testing where clusters have emerged locally and will instigate deep cleaning in areas and industries that have been flagged as high risk. Taxi drivers, staff of residential care homes, catering industry and property management operators will be tested en masse, health authorities said. Schools will remain closed until at least the end of August, affecting those awaiting their Diploma in Secondary Education (DSE) results, due to be issued on Wednesday.

New travel restrictions come into force from July 22 for those travelling from high-risk areas, after the territory reported 234 imported cases in June.

Travellers from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, and South Africa must produce a negative test before being allowed in.

Passengers also require an official letter from their country's government approving the test, along with evidence of a 14-day hotel booking in Hong Kong, or risk a fine of 10 000 Hong Kong dollars (R21 513).

Aircraft operators are responsible for ensuring passengers fulfil these conditions, or face a fine of 50 000 Hong Kong dollars (R107 563). Meanwhile, Turkey is also imposing strict fines for those caught not wearing their mask.

According to The Sun, locals and tourists face a fine of up to 900 lira (about R2200) if they do not wear a mask in public, whether they are at shops, restaurants or out and about.

