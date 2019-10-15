“Delving deep into my Japanese heritage over the past few weeks has been cathartic, exhilarating and soul-stirring during this interesting time in life,” said South African personality Lalla Hirayama on Instagram.
“Hard to believe so much culture can come from one place,” she added.
Hirayama, who is of Japanese descent, travelled to Japan for the Rugby World Cup, which ends on November 2.
On the trip, the 31-year-old beauty said: “This trip to Japan has been a blessing in so many different ways. I'm learning about my culture more and more each day.”
Here’s how you can travel to Japan like Lalla Hirayama: