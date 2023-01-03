Husband ‘accidentally’ leaves wife behind during pee stop on Christmas Day

If you’re on a road trip the most annoying thing to have is the need to pee, and of course, making a stop is necessary. But when doing so, this Thai driver took memory loss to another level. He seemingly forgot his wife and drove off, leaving her to walk 20 kilometres to seek help. I mean, how long did it take for her husband to realise that his wife wasn’t with him in the car? Dodge much!?

Story continues below Advertisement

The couple was apparently on their way to her hometown to spend the New Year when the urge to urinate kicked in. That’s when they made the pit stop, in the jungle of all places. But when the wife returned to the car, her husband had already hit the road jack! To make matters worse, it was dark, according to local site Daily News. This woman was brave, she walk 20km and arrived at her destination at 5am and reported to the police, because at this point she didn’t know what had happened to her husband. The police called her cell number, which was left in the car, along with her bag, but the husband didn’t pick up.

Either her phone was on silent or he was planning to run away. At 8am the police managed to get in contact with ‘Jack’ who was already 159km away. In a Thailand post, when asked how he could forget his wife, he said he thought she was asleep in the back seat. I don’t know if I believe this man, but it seems strange that he didn’t check the car after coming back from the pee stop, especially if it’s a jungle and it’s dark out. Uhm, no sir!

Story continues below Advertisement