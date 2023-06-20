‘I was raped in the Maldives’: Chinese tourist forced to leave luxury resort after reporting sexual assault

On June 18, a 26-year-old Chinese tourist took to Twitter to share her harrowing experience, accusing a resort staff member of sexually assaulting her during her stay. She further claimed that both the resort management and the Maldivian police failed to address the issue adequately, raising serious concerns about the handling of such cases.

XuYitong’s Twitter thread provided a detailed account of the incident, shedding light on the distressing circumstances she endured. Additionally she shared disturbing photos that documented the assault, including an image of the accused and a copy of the complaint she had filed with the Maldivian police. The evidence presented by the victim aimed to substantiate her serious allegations and bring attention to the incident.

‘’I was raped in the Maldives. I don’t know how many people this will reach but help me get help. “I arrived in the Maldives on the 6th. I was to return to China on the 10th but i extended my stay and decided to stay at the @RCMaldives,’’ she wrote.

The Twitter thread further read that she planned to stay at the Maldives from June 6 till June 10, but decided to extend her stay on the lovely island and checked into the Ritz Carlton Fari Island resort. But all was not well. After checking into the hotel, the victim was assigned a butler, who helped her settle in and provided information about the hotel's amenities.

Later that day, the she accidentally damaged her phone and approached the front desk for assistance. They sent the butler to her room, where he offered his phone for her to contact her family. While conversing with her parents, he sat on her bed and initiated generic conversations. ‘’I was in my pyjamas. He started forcing his tongue into my mouth and said I will be a gentleman.

She explained that despite her attempts to resist, the assailant persisted and inserted his fingers into her private area forcefully.

She managed to escape and wrap herself in a quilt. The accused then requested to touch her breasts but she refused. Shockingly, he ejaculated on her computer screen and used a towel from the bathroom to clean it. He left, saying he would return. The victim gathered herself and reported the incident to the resort managers, but they acted as if nothing had happened.

She insisted they call the police. She further stated that the resort staff attempted to conceal the crime by taking her laptop and the towel with the assailant's semen on it.

XuYitong proceeded to undergo a medical examination, revealing multiple bruises on her body. Regrettably, the Maldivian police disregarded the evident proof and took no further action. To her dismay, she was then told to leave the hotel immediately, with the hotel claiming it was a matter between the police and the accused staff member, and refusing to arrange alternative accommodation.

The victim expressed her frustration at the lack of apology as she departed. In her final remarks on the extensive Twitter thread, she strongly criticized the Ritz-Carlton management, disclosing that they accused her of fabricating the story in order to receive a complimentary stay. To make matters worse, she paid the full amount for her stay and vehemently asserted that her reputation and wealth were not relevant to the traumatic incident she endured, concluding her post with photos documenting the assault.