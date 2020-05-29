India airports 'abuzz' again

India is the latest destination to resume airport operations. The country reopened its airports this week after a two-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The airports will follow a strict process to ensure the wellbeing of staff and travellers. Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has begun the scheduling of domestic flights from May 25. The airport encouraged that passengers do online check-in. Each airline will be allocated a certain number of check-in rows, it revealed on its website. “Passengers for one airline will not be allowed to use facilities designated for another. The boarding pass will be issued by the airline only after the passenger confirms to the declaration below. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for more information," the airport revealed.

According to CNN, cabin crew are required to wear full-body personal protective equipment, and it will be mandatory for passengers to wear masks. Food or drink service on planes won’t be allowed. The publication revealed that people can bring “ dry” food with them.

While India seems to have it covered on social distancing and Covid-19 preventative measures, not everything ran smoothly. The Times of India reported that the State of Maharashtra will operate 25 flights to operate to and from Mumbai.

Aviation minister Hardeep Sing Puri tweeted that India’s airports were “abuzz again”.

Our airports are abuzz again.



Figures for domestic flights for 28th May 2020 till 2359 hrs.



Day 4

Departures 494

38,078 passengers handled.

Arrivals 493

38,389 passengers handled.



Total movements 987 with 76,467 passenger footfalls at airports.

Total number of flyers 38,078 pic.twitter.com/Uio5WvrAi1 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 29, 2020

He revealed that figures for domestic flights for May 28, He said there were 494 departures and 38,078 passengers. There were 493 arrivals and 38,389 passengers He said the total footfalls at airports were 76,467 passengers with the total number of flyers standing at 38,078.