The city of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. File picture

There are many things to see and do when you visit India, and the fortified city of Jaipur, in India’s northwest state of Rajasthan should be on your to-do-list. Also known as The Pink City, Unesco described the town best when they pointed out it's uniqueness. "Unlike other cities in the region located in hilly terrain, Jaipur was established on the plain and built according to a grid plan interpreted in the light of Vedic architecture."

The pink palace is just one highlight when you visit Jaipur, and there's a lot more to see and do.

The architecture and historical value is one of the main reasons Unesco declared the city a World Heritage Site.

Unesco said: "The streets (of Jaipur) feature continuous colonnaded businesses that intersect in the centre, creating large public squares called chaupars. Markets, stalls, residences and temples built along the main streets have uniform facades."

"The city's urban planning shows an exchange of ideas from ancient Hindu and modern Mughal as well as Western cultures. The grid plan is a model that prevails in the West, while the organisation of the different districts refers to traditional Hindu concepts."

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi tweeted his delight at the recognition: “Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO”

This announcement was made during the 43rd Session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan earlier this month.