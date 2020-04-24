Japanse luxury resort to shift its focus to domestic travellers

Tokyo - Hoshino Resorts, an operator of luxury Japanese-style hotels, plans to shift its focus to domestic travellers after a plunge in foreign visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic and a delay in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, its chief executive said.

Hoshino Resorts is among the hundreds of thousands of hotel operators globally struggling with weak travel demand due to the epidemic.

The company closed four of its hotels in Japan, including Hoshinoya Tokyo in the busy Otemachi business district, which typically has an occupancy rate of about 90 percent, mainly driven by wealthy foreigners.

Occupancy rates in other hotels fell to between 20 percent and 40 percent, chief executive Yoshiharu Hoshino said.

"We are going to review our services, including meals, in order to accommodate more of local people's preferences. Particularly, Hoshinoya Tokyo's demand from foreigners was too strong. But now we want to attract residents of Tokyo to that facility," Hoshino told Reuters in an interview.