LOOK: Bikini babe Anele Mdoda is living her best soft life in Maldives

Anele Mdoda is in the Maldives - showcasing stunning views, cuisine and activities. Everyone's favourite TV personality is taking a much-needed break as she enjoys the calm that the famed destination brings.

Mdoda also dabbled in some adventure - including a daring swimming with sharks activities.

She posted: "Swimming with sharks... the most amazing experience ever !!!!!! I tried to sing baby shark with them, they weren't having it." (sic) She also enjoyed a turtle experience - and joked that she named them after the popular fictional superhero quartet of anthropomorphic turtle brothers, 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'. "Swimming with turtles ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ I named them Leonardo and Donatello. Also whilst I have your attention... how come Donatello is the only one Sandton penthouse and hotel construction companies do not respect ?" (sic)

As ’The Voice: South Africa’ presenter enjoyed the tropical location, she looked the part. Bikini babe Mdoda stunned in a series of swimwear as she soaked in the weather and views. "Believe me when I say, no clothes were packed... just cozzies," she posted on Instagram. (sic) Mdoda isn't the only one enjoying the Maldives.