TravelWorldAsia
Everyone's favourite TV personality, Anele Mdoda, is taking a much-needed break as she enjoys the calm that the famed destination brings. Picture: Instagram.
Everyone's favourite TV personality, Anele Mdoda, is taking a much-needed break as she enjoys the calm that the famed destination brings. Picture: Instagram.

LOOK: Bikini babe Anele Mdoda is living her best soft life in Maldives

By Clinton Moodley Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Anele Mdoda is in the Maldives - showcasing stunning views, cuisine and activities.

Everyone's favourite TV personality is taking a much-needed break as she enjoys the calm that the famed destination brings.

Mdoda also dabbled in some adventure - including a daring swimming with sharks activities.

MORE ON THIS

She posted: "Swimming with sharks... the most amazing experience ever !!!!!! I tried to sing baby shark with them, they weren't having it." (sic)

She also enjoyed a turtle experience - and joked that she named them after the popular fictional superhero quartet of anthropomorphic turtle brothers, ’Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’.

"Swimming with turtles ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ I named them Leonardo and Donatello. Also whilst I have your attention... how come Donatello is the only one Sandton penthouse and hotel construction companies do not respect ?" (sic)

Mdoda also did the most touristy thing ever - having a floating breakfast, complete with champagne.

She likened it to "A breakfast in bed that went to a private school." (sic).

As ’The Voice: South Africa’ presenter enjoyed the tropical location, she looked the part. Bikini babe Mdoda stunned in a series of swimwear as she soaked in the weather and views.

"Believe me when I say, no clothes were packed... just cozzies," she posted on Instagram. (sic)

Mdoda isn't the only one enjoying the Maldives.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is currently staying at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, a 5-star property home to nurse sharks, which are harmless.

"The post cards didn’t lie. It’s giving everything it said it would. @priorityescapes you were right. Thank you, I love it here♥️," Tunzi posted on Instagram.

Luxury travel

Share this article: