LOOK: Gerhard Steyn and wife Zelri celebrate 10th anniversary in Maldives

To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, the couple have been spotted enjoying quality time together in the most perfect setting – at the popular all-inclusive Club Med Kani resort in the Maldives. We couldn’t help but feel envious as the South African Afrikaans singer and songwriter transported us to a place far away from the cold winter chills and heavy coats.

“Thank you, friends, for all the beautiful messages and wishes from South Africa and all over the world for our 10-year Wedding Anniversary here in the Maldives,’’ he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GerhardSteyn (@gsgerhardsteyn) It’s no wonder the Maldives became a popular hotspot for celebrities and tourists across the world. Who wouldn’t enjoy the tiny jewel-like islands rimmed with the whitest of soft sand surrounded by the clearest waters, doesn’t that just sound romantic on its own? While we’re shivering the couple is out soaking up the sun and dipping in the crystal waters. Steyn could not help but show off the views and his gorgeous wife, who looked amazing in this bikini.