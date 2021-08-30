LOOK: Khuli Chana and DJ Lamiez vacay in the Maldives

South African rapper, Khuli Chana and his DJ wife, Lamiez Holworthy, recently served their fans and followers holiday goals as they lived their best lives in the Maldives Islands. The couple hit social media hard with posts of their picture-perfect holiday, sipping cocktails and champagne, and enjoying the refreshing blue ocean.

It’s become a tradition for the couple to go on holiday for Chana’s birthday, and this year was no different. Chana let his fans and followers know that he will be celebrating “life” in the Maldives, after a particularly tough year. Last year the couple went on a getaway to Palala Boutique Game Lodge & Spa in Limpopo to celebrate Chana’s 38th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Chana said: “✈️off to the Maldives to celebrate LIFE🙏🏽, 2021 has been the toughest year but Im determined to WIN by all means”.