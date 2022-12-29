LOOK: Sam Smith is living their best life - in a thong - on a yacht

For many, December holidays mean travelling and having the best time of your life, and that’s exactly what English singer Sam Smith is doing. *Please note that Smith’s pronounces are they/them.

The songwriter has been posting pictures on Instagram, enjoying the sun in a leopard print thong on a yacht, in Thailand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith) While others made nasty comments, which have since been removed, the “Stay With Me” hitmaker’s fans were excited to see them happy and carefree. One of they followers, @natalietsitsi, commented: “If you have nothing nice to say, please kindly just carry on. This is Sam's page. He (they) can post whatever he wants to post. There is enough hate in the world already. If you don't like him (them), peacefully exit his page by clicking unfollow. Surely you can't follow someone just to put hate comments and spread your negativity.”

The Instagram user continued to encourage people to be kind to one another, not just celebrities. “So many people end their lives because of such hurtful comments and bullying on social media. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about; be kind always. If you have nothing nice to say, kindly just carry on with your day. One day, it will be your child receiving these comments, your niece or nephew, just because they chose to embrace who they are, wear what they want, be a different religion or anything else, different from the next person.” The singer, who is on holiday with friend Jeffrey C Williams, is set to release his album, “Gloria, on January 27, 2023.