LOOK: This R45K a week Maldives villa is goals

Now that people are starting to travel again, there are plenty of options to choose from, for example the picturesque all-inclusive Finolhu Villas in the Maldives. Nestled on the private island of Gasfinolhu in the heart of the Indian Ocean, guests can enjoy unadulterated luxury. The Maldives attraction has it all – stunning views, mouthwatering cuisine, fancy cocktails and bespoke amenities.

Accommodation ranges from over-water and beach villas, each boasting alluring views and high-end design. With all meals, drinks and land and water sports covered in the rate, guests have plenty of options to pass their time, whether it's a lazy morning by their private pool or adventure-fuelled afternoons. Guests can also spend a few hours at the fitness and trapeze flying school, scuba dive or, kayak. There's also waterskiing, wakeboarding and day and evening entertainment.

Maldives-the new SA getaway spot Former Miss Universe and SA IT girl Zozibini Tunzi is holidaying in the Maldives. The beauty checked into the Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, a five-star property home to nurse sharks, which are harmless. The resort offers 90 spacious rooms with an airy, open, Italian-styled interior and its water villas offer an immersive sea experience.