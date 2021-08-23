LOOK: Zozibini Tunzi’s jaw-dropping Maldives vacay

Former Miss Universe and SA IT girl Zozibini Tunzi is currently holidaying in the Maldives, and we must say, we are jealous. Tunzi, who handed her Miss Universe crown in earlier this year, is using her time to enjoy a much-needed break.

And where else to put up her feet than the Maldives with picturesque views and luxury all-year round. The beauty is staying at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, a 5-star property home to nurse sharks, which are harmless. The over-water villas and suites have a curved walkway that forms a shape evocative of a stingray, where Tunzi ia enjoying her strolls.

The resort offers 90 spacious rooms with an airy, open, Italian-styled interior and its water villas offer an immersive sea experience. "The post cards didn't lie. It's giving everything it said it would. @priorityescapes you were right. Thank you, I love it here♥️," Tunzi posted on Instagram. We are pretty sure that Tunzi has enjoyed some of the activities, including diving, snorkelling and an array of watersports.

There are also spa treatments available if she wants to get pampered. Travel queen "I definitely will be taking a breather. It has been a very tough year-and-a-half, not only for me but for a lot of people, so it will be very nice to go somewhere to relax," Tunzi told IOL Travel recently.

Tunzi's must-have travel essentials include her phone to "take loads and loads of photos for memories", her hydrating serum for her face, and a "banging wardrobe". "I need to look great in the photos. I love clothes and fashion," she laughed. Destination Maldives