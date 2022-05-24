Love tea? Then you need to travel to these 5 destinations

Tea, tea, tea! Most people can't get enough of this soothing brew. Tea is a global phenomenon, and every country, from Argentina to Malaysia, has its own way of drinking it. Discover the exciting destinations behind the drinks, from the rich flavourful tea leaves of Darjeeling to the vibrant mint leaves of Morocco.

Darjeeling, India The West Bengal district of Darjeeling is known for its abundance of tea gardens, with more than 80 stretching across acres of land. The emerald-green Darjeeling Tea Garden, located in the foothills of the mountains, produces tea with such an intense aroma and spicy flavour that it's often referred to as the "champagne of teas". When not admiring the majestic Khangchendzonga, the world's third highest peak, visitors can visit Buddhist monasteries and ride the 140-year-old Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. Where to stay: The hill resort Mayfair Darjeeling, with spectacular views overlooking the valley, is a tranquil spot with easy access to the Darjeeling Tea Garden. Classic Indian rooms exude old-world charm and elegance with carved wooden furnishings and colourful prints. The hotel features a spa, state-of-the-art gym, pool and tea boutique. Wake up to birdsong and spend the day exploring the stunning tea gardens.

Harrogate, UK English breakfast tea is a British tradition that has evolved over time to include a variety of brews such as decaf and gold standard. Harrogate is home to one of the UK's most popular Yorkshire tea brands, which blends tea leaves from Assam, India, and East Africa to create unique, flavourful combinations. Visit York and enjoy a delightful afternoon tea boat cruise along the picturesque River Ouse, and learn about the city's mediaeval history. York Minster, one of the world's largest and most beautiful Gothic cathedrals, is a must-see. Where to stay: The Chapel Boutique Bed and Breakfast in the heart of the town is near local sites including the Harrogate Turkish Baths, Royal Hall Theatre and Royal Pump Room Museum as well as the famous Bettys Café Tea Rooms, which have been serving delicious afternoon teas in Harrogate since 1919. The unique chapel conversion boasts luxury rooms with an eccentric and eclectic mix of styles. Following a day of sightseeing and tea tasting, relax on the large balcony overlooking the lush gardens.

Meknes, Morocco Several blends are produced throughout Morocco, but the vibrant mint leaves from the hilltop city of Meknes are said to be the best. Morocco's favourite beverage is refreshing mint tea. Several blends are produced throughout the country, but the vibrant mint leaves from the hilltop city of Meknes are said to be the best. In the Unesco-listed ancient medina, visitors can find everything from specialist souks selling crafts and textiles to tea houses in hidden courtyards and even the occasional donkey strolling around. Where to stay: Stay in the heart of Meknes at the impressive Riad Mama H&K. Traditionally decorated with the authentic architecture of Morocco, including hand-carved wood and geometric tiles, the hotel also features a pretty outdoor terrace. Discover local dishes from harira and tagines to seafood at the on-site restaurant or relax by the fireplace with a soothing mint tea.

Misiones, Argentina The herbal tea yerba mate is Argentina's national drink, and is enjoyed for its energy-boosting qualities. The herbal tea yerba mate is Argentina's national drink, and is enjoyed for its energy-boosting qualities. It is said to have the strength of coffee, the health benefits of tea, and the joy of chocolate. The leaves are grown in the lush rainforests of Misiones, a province known for its red earth and pawpaw fields. The Iguaz National Park is in Misiones and is home to the magical Iguaz Falls, the world's largest waterfall, where visitors can see bright-billed toucans and colourful butterflies. Where to stay: Self-catering bungalows Cabanas Doralia in the city of Obera feature a well-equipped kitchen, braai terrace, outdoor pool and exquisite garden views. The accommodation is located near La Ruta Del Te, an Argentinian tea house where travellers can learn from fourth-generation tea producers and try yerba mate sweetened with agave and served with pastries for an afternoon treat.

