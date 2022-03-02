Mix business and leisure: 5 destinations to work from for a stunning Zoom background

As the work environment becomes more flexible and employees are able to work from anywhere they please, professionals are packing up their laptops and setting up camp where they would normally vacation. The term “laptop luggers,” coined by Deloitte refers to these professions who know how to work and vacay at the same time.

Recent studies have shown that “laptop luggers” will take up to two to four trips a year and up to 75% of them will add extra time to their vacation, compared to one or two trips a year for those who prefer to leave their laptops at home. “Bleisure” travel also makes those Zoom meetings even more interesting. "Bleisure“ travellers can choose their backgrounds, from a balcony overlooking the Mediterranean sea at Hotel Barriere Le Majestic in Cannes, to sandy, palm tree-covered beaches at Turtle Bay Resort in Hawaii.

Accommodations with striking backdrops can also be found at V Villas in Thailand, Sanderling Resort in North Carolina and Eastwind Hotel & Bar in the Catskills Mountains. Here are five destinations that look too good to be true in the background of a Zoom call, ideal for mixing business and leisure. V Villas in Phuket, Thailand

V Villas in Phuket, Thailand. Picture: Supplied. Rising 39 metres above sea level with panoramic views across Ao Yon Bay, the V Villas Phuket is a private paradise for those seeking absolute privacy and indulgence. Situated on a private hilltop, the architecturally-distinctive resort features only 19 private pool villas each with personalised 24-hour butler service, making it easy to never leave. V Villas Phuket is a short 15-minute drive to the hip, culturally lively streets of Phuket Old Town. The Sanderling Resort, Outer Banks, North Carolina

The Sanderling Resort. Picture: Supplied. Located on the Atlantic Ocean, just north of Duck, North Carolina, Sanderling Resort is uniquely positioned to provide a truly life-altering Outer Banks Bleisure experience. Their casual elegant first-class amenities blend seamlessly with the spectacular landscape to foster connection and renewal. Offering magnificent views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Currituck Sound where guests have the unique opportunity to admire both a sunrise and sunset, both over water. The resort offers immediate access to a breadth of outdoor activities that are the perfect mental breaks from work and business, including beach, golf, boat tours, kayaking, horseback riding, bicycles, and tandem hang gliding.

Hotel Barrière Le Majestic in Cannes, France Hotel Barrière Le Majestic. Picture: Supplied Be overwhelmed with a sensation of well-being. The Mediterranean Sea embraces the terraces of the rooms at Hotel Barrière Le Majestic. Share delightful family moments and adventures. Enjoy sport and lazing on the private beach, as well as the Projection room and Clefs d’Or Concierge, before relaxing at the Spa Diane Barrière.

Inject some magic into your evenings and experience a star-studded stay. It features 349 rooms and suites with five restaurants and four bars including the pool terrace. Turtle Bay Resort in Oahu, Hawaii Turtle Bay Resort in Oahu. Picture: Supplied. Located on Oahu’s North Shore, Turtle Bay offers guests a one-of-a-kind view overlooking the Hawaiian coastline. With high speed WiFi and printing available, Turtle Bay Resort is the perfect workation spot.

Once the clock hits 5, guests can try their hand at surfing, put a few holes on Turtle Bay’s championship golf courses, and indulge in locally-inspired food and beverage offerings. Eastwind Hotel & Bar in Windham, New York Eastwind Hotel & Bar in Windham. Picture: Supplied Nestled in the heart of the Catskills, Eastwind Hotel & Bar’s breathtaking views give guests the opportunity to show off both the scenic views of Windham mountain, and the boutique hotel’s unique Swedish-inspired design.