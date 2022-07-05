Mongolia declares 2023, 2024 as ‘years to visit Mongolia’

Ulan Bator - The Mongolian government has declared 2023 and 2024 as “Years to Visit Mongolia” to promote the country’s pandemic-hit tourism sector. Mongolian Minister of Environment and Tourism Bat-Ulzii Bat-Erdene said: “The move will give a major boost to our country’s goal of attracting 1 million foreign tourists in 2024.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (July 5), the government launched an online platform for promoting Mongolia internationally, he said. In addition, every foreign tourist who has obtained an e-visa to come to Mongolia will soon receive a greeting letter from the prime minister of Mongolia titled “Welcome to Mongolia”, Bat-Erdene said.

Mongolia’s economy is largely dependent on its export-oriented mining sector. Developing tourism is seen as the most viable way to diversify the economy. Mongolia has set a goal of welcoming 1 million foreign tourists and earning $1 billion from tourism in 2024.

