No more PCR testing for SA travellers visiting Thailand

We’ve become accustomed to Covid restrictions and regulations and many of us are tired of the red tape involved when travelling. The good news is that from next month, visitors to Thailand will no longer need to get tested before coming or upon arrival.

The southeast Asian country has decided to lift its RT-PCR Covid test requirement for international arrivals from May 1.

This applies whether you’re fully vaccinated or not, according to Thailand’s tourism authority. However, while fully vaccinated travellers won’t be subjected to quarantine restrictions, unvaccinated travellers may have to quarantine, for example, mandatory hotel stays. New entry rules for vaccinated travellers

International travellers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to show proof of a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test or undergo a test on arrival. They are still required to register for a Thailand Pass (via https://tp.consular.go.th/) with a Certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination and an insurance policy with coverage no less than $10 000 (about R160 000), reduced from $20 000. Once arriving in Thailand, they will be allowed entry and are free to go anywhere in the kingdom.

New entry rules for unvaccinated travellers: International travellers who are unvaccinated or are not fully vaccinated will also no longer be required to show proof of a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test or undergo a test upon arrival. They are required to register for a Thailand Pass with a 5-day hotel booking and an insurance policy with coverage no less than $10 000.

