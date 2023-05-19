Pack your bags for a longer stay in Vietnam

Hanoi - The Vietnamese government expects the proposal to relax electronic visa requirements will facilitate economic activity by allowing foreign tourists and investors easier travel to and longer stay in the country, Vietnam News reported on Thursday. Under the proposal, Vietnam will triple the time that foreign travellers are allowed to stay in the country to 90 days with electronic visa (e-visa) applications.

The government believes that looser e-visa rules boost tourism, investment, business cooperation, and scientific research, said VnExpress reported, citing Minister of Public Security To Lam. The number of foreign travellers applying for e-visa has been on the rise since 2017, when the e-visa first came out, said the government. However, due to the short duration of 30 days, it has not been as attractive as expected. The easing of e-visa is aimed at attracting foreign tourists to the country as well as international investors who wish to seek investment and business opportunities, creating a driving force to stimulate economic growth, said policymakers.

More relaxed visa rules also make sense, given the fact that Vietnam is increasingly engaged in free trade deals, which are supposed to lower barriers between countries, the government said. Besides, the Southeast Asian country may ease more restrictions by extending at the border gates the visa-free length of stay to 45 days from 15 days for citizens from countries that it has unilaterally waived visa requirements. The government said the longer visa waiver duration would be in line with common practice in the region as Thailand and Singapore are offering visa waiver policies for stays of up to 45-90 days.

Thus, the implementation of the new rules means foreign visitors, who are currently only allowed to stay in the country for no more than 15 days without applying for a visa, will have travel regulations more relaxed, said the government.

As a result, Vietnam can position itself as a more competitive destination by increasing its appeal to a larger number of international visitors. Vietnam currently waives visa requirements for tourists from 25 countries and also grants a one-month single-entry e-visa to visitors from 80 countries. The government's proposal is subject to the parliament's review and approval during its next meeting session, starting on May 22.