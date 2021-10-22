People are travelling to Thailand for its spas. Here's where you should go

In the wake of Thailand reopening its borders to international travellers, Tourism Authority of Thailand director Chiravadee Khunsub believes tourists will enjoy the country's extensive spa and wellness offerings. Noting that people want to use their travel experience to rejuvenate the body and the mind, Khunsub said: "Thai massages, for example, promote relaxation but also help restore the body and mind to a state of equilibrium, which has physiological benefits.“

"Traditional Thai massages (“Nuad Thai”) have become synonymous with Thailand’s unique brand of wellness that has its roots in ancient healing arts. This form of massage involves bodily manipulation that is believed to assist with the flow of energy along lines that are present throughout the human body. This re-balancing assists with treating underlying issues that can materialise as physical and mental ailments," she said. Here are some suggestions when you visit Thailand: Oasis Spa

Boasting day spas in 4 locations, including Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya, Oasis Spa offers spa packages ranging from 2 hours or more. Perfect for a quick escape between exploring, travellers can choose between signature or traditional massages. There is a distinct theme and character at each location, enhanced by distinctive contemporary Thai design. Visit https://oasisspa.net/ i.sawan Residential Spa and Club Located at the Grand Hyatt Erawan in Bangkok, the state of the art spa has a strong focus on Thai principles of purity, energy and harmony. i.sawan aims to offer an escape from the stresses of life with specialised treatments that hone the natural herbs and nutrient-rich algae for fast results. So whether you want to indulge in a slimming cellulite treatment, an anti-ageing facial or a traditional Thai massage, there's something for everyone. Visit www.hyatt.com/en-US/spas/I-Sawan-Residential-Spa-and-Club