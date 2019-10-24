Motsoaledi Setumo has been spotted living her absolute best life in Bali. The local actress is staying at the All-Inclusive Club Med Bali resort, a popular resort on the island.
While the resort is known as being a couple’s paradise, Setumo visited with her friends. The resort offers a private beach, adults-only Zen Pool and bar, large family pool, yoga, snorkelling, kayaking and archery.
In addition to relaxing and trying various activities at the resort, Setumo has also been sharing Instagram stories of her experiencing the very best of Ubud, a popular area in Bali that provides visitors with everything from jungle swings to rice terraces.
Bali is located about 8 degrees south of the equator, so travellers can expect a tropical, warm and humid climate all year around. Bali has two main distinctive seasons: dry season and rainy season.