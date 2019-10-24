PICS: Actress Mo Setumo is living her best life in Bali









Motsoaledi Setumo has been spotted living her absolute best life in Bali. Picture: Supplied Motsoaledi Setumo has been spotted living her absolute best life in Bali. The local actress is staying at the All-Inclusive Club Med Bali resort, a popular resort on the island. While the resort is known as being a couple’s paradise, Setumo visited with her friends. The resort offers a private beach, adults-only Zen Pool and bar, large family pool, yoga, snorkelling, kayaking and archery. Motsoaledi Setumo is on a friendcation in Bali. Picture: Supplied.

In addition to relaxing and trying various activities at the resort, Setumo has also been sharing Instagram stories of her experiencing the very best of Ubud, a popular area in Bali that provides visitors with everything from jungle swings to rice terraces. Bali is located about 8 degrees south of the equator, so travellers can expect a tropical, warm and humid climate all year around. Bali has two main distinctive seasons: dry season and rainy season.

Other major activities and attractions include the Bali Zoo, Bali Bird Park, Marine & Safari Park, Waterbom, White Water Rafting and Monkey Forest.

Enjoying nature. Picture: Supplied

For travellers hoping to travel to Bali, you’re likely to find better rates travelling to and staying in Bali between now and February (with the exception of the December festive season and school holidays).

Speaking of celebrities, the Kardashian family spent a week in Bali last year. They stayed at the private resort Soori Resort Hotel.

Nestled amid rice fields and Mount Batukaru, positioned right on the ocean, the Soori Resort is a 48-villa resort. The resort is owned by architect Soo K Chan (of the firm SCDA) and his wife.

The Chan couple originally planned to use it as a family home before deciding to open it as a luxury hotel, Alila Villas Soori, in 2009.