PICS: Janez Vermeiren and wife Juliana Vasconcelos are living it up in Maldives

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Former Top Billing presenter and film-maker, Janez Vermeiren, is living his best island life in the Maldives. The former model escaped to the luxurious Dhigali Island with his wife Juliana Vasconcelos and their children for the Easter holidays. Vermeiren has been filling up his Instagram page with beautiful snaps and videos of the family enjoying their Easter vacay. Over the weekend, he shared snippets of himself and his gorgeous wife sipping on bubbly and cocktails and enjoying quality time on the white sandy Maldives beach, alongside their two sons. Giving fans a glimpse of his family gateway while appreciating the beauty of this breathtaking island, Vermeiren wrote: “The iconic Haali Bar, with its magical sandbanks, is the perfect spot to chill and end an epic day ...”

In another post, he shared cute images of himself and his wife, sharing a kiss, simply captioning it: “Just another day in paradise.”

He added a series of images and videos of the family relaxing and enjoying incredible sightings and water activities.

The doting dad also shared the challenges of travelling with his young children.

He wrote: “Travelling with naughty little boys can be challenging but ever since we’ve arrived in paradise they have been fully entertained. Dhigali has an amazing kids club with loads of activities all day. Today, we took our boys on an awesome jungle walk, a dolphin cruise and then saw some amazing corals in the glass-bottom boat.”

The family also revealed that they have moved to the lush Kuramathi Island, just over 100km from Dhigali, where the fun continues.

“We are currently staying at @kuramathiisland and not even these photos do this place justice,” shared Vermeiren.

Vermeiren likes documenting his family holidays on social media.

We picked the top three Vermeiren family holidays.

Thailand

Mauritius

Long Beach, Kommetjie, Cape Town