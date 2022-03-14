’Real Housewives of Durban’ star LaConco lives it up in Phuket

Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco, real name Nonkanyiso Conco, is having the time of her life as she soaks up the sun and enjoys the crystal clear and turquoise waters of Phuket. The 30-year-old reality TV star and business woman is on a “ladiescation” with a few of her girlfriends on Maiton Private Island, Phuket.

On Instagram she wrote: “My desire to visit Thailand has been gracefully fulfilled! Looking forward to more adventures, I’m here still with my arms wide open, awaiting for what God has for me in 2022. @tshiamotravels this trip has been bliss with your assistance, thank you and God bless 🕯🙏🏽✈️🥂”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonkanyiso Conco (@_laconco) And in the second post she wrote: “Bona ne ladies of SA shaked their ass just a little, but lived more on a yacht. You ladies are a vibe , good music and lots of positive conversations. Saze sahappy sibancane, angifuni nje ukungachazi. Asibonge!🙏🏽” (sic). View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonkanyiso Conco (@_laconco) LaConco and her holiday buddies took to the waters on the Blue Voyage while sipping cocktails, sunbathing and enjoying the view for days.

Although the beachwear suits her, LaConco said in the comments that she has never been on holiday this long and is homesick and wants to get back to work. This was said in response to South African Afro-pop and gospel singer and actress Maduvha Madima, who commented: “Mnge you've been gone for too long, 😢😢😢”. Thenjiwe, comedian and YouTuber, commented: “Yes Mnge🔥🔥🔥 I am here for the soft life😍”.

