Russians fleeing Putin's call-up denied entry in South Korea

Seoul - Desperate to avoid military call-up to fight in Ukraine, more than 20 Russians have sailed in yachts down the North Pacific coast to South Korea, but most were refused entry, a South Korean lawmaker said on Wednesday.

There has been an exodus of conscription-age men from Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation on September 21, but most fled by road, rail and air to Europe and neighbouring former Soviet Union countries, like Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Arriving aboard four yachts, 23 Russians have reached South Korea since late September, but authorities have granted entry to only two, lawmaker An Ho-young said, citing coast guard data.

The others "were rejected because their purposes were unclear and they did not have sufficient documents," the lawmaker said in a statement.