SA travellers now have access to Thailand’s Sandbox destinations

Thailand has made a decision to relax entry measures for African country arrivals in Thailand, reopening three more Sandbox destinations – Krabi, Phang-Nga, and Surat Thani in addition to Phuket. This means travellers from Africa will be allowed to apply for their Thailand Pass under either the Sandbox programme or the Alternative Quarantine system.

Travellers can choose to undergo their mandatory seven-day stay in either Krabi, Phang-Na, Phuket, or Surat Thani (only Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, and Ko Tao) under the Sandbox programme. However, all travellers must make sure they have everything in order before applying for the Sandbox Thailand Pass. This can include, but is not limited to, a vaccination certificate, a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test result, prepaid seven-nights’ accommodation in an approved hotel, prepaid RT-PCR tests for when in Thailand, and an insurance policy with coverage of no less than $50 000 (R770 000).

Travellers must stay at least the first seven nights within a Sandbox destination if planning to continue the journey to other destinations in Thailand. If visitors do not intend staying for the mandatory time then they need to leave Thailand to another country immediately. Chiravadee Khunsub, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said: “We are excited to start the year on this positive note and really look forward to welcoming South Africans now, over what are the best summer months in the country,”.