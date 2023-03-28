Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' could be heading to exotic Thailand

Los Angeles - The third season of the Emmy-winning series 'The White Lotus' is heading to Thailand, multiple sources close to the production have told 'Variety'. As the first two seasons of Mike White's 'The White Lotus' were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy, respectively, it's possible that Season 3 will take place at one of the luxury hotel giant's four properties in Thailand, which are located in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and the Golden Triangle.

Thailand's Four Seasons resorts are spread across the city, country, jungle and beach, giving White plenty of settings to play with, if he so chooses. White had previously hinted that Season 3 may take place in Asia and focus on "death and Eastern religion and spirituality." "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," White said in a clip pegged at the end of the Season 2 finale.

"I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Production on Season 3 has yet to begin, as sources say White has been spending time in Thailand scoping out sites. Casting details have yet to be announced, but as Season 2 featured a primarily new ensemble, it's safe to assume there will be plenty of fresh faces on vacation in Asia. 'The White Lotus' won 10 Emmy awards for its first season, including for outstanding limited or anthology series and supporting actress for Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid in the Sicily-set Season 2.